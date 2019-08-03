Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s second-quarter 2019 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%, but revenues missed the same by 2.1%. On year-over-year basis, its top line grew marginally but bottom line dipped 17.7%. It is witnessing softness across the markets served, and pressure on volumes and pricing. Input cost inflation, higher transportation expenses, a stronger dollar and increased start-up costs are weighing on margins. Although shares of Mohawk have outperformed its industry year to date, estimates have declined over the past seven days, depicting concerns surrounding the stock’s earnings growth prospect. It is streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher cost assets to combat these headwinds. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and growing promotions to address ever-changing market needs.”

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MHK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Securities started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Shares of MHK traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.38. 759,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $109.35 and a 1-year high of $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $2,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,795,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,867,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,381,000 after purchasing an additional 402,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $68,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.