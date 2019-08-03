Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY20 guidance to $1.35-1.50 EPS.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $695.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

