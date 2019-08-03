Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Misonix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

MSON stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 24,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,361. Misonix has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Misonix had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Misonix in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

