Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

MCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Milacron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE MCRN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 2,419,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04. Milacron has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Milacron will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Milacron by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,474,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 433,282 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Milacron during the first quarter worth $4,268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Milacron by 1,401.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 372,070 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Milacron during the second quarter worth $5,078,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Milacron during the first quarter worth $3,852,000.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

