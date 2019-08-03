Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Midstates Petroleum from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of MPO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 166,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.14. Midstates Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter. Midstates Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 14.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 148,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 91,021 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of approximately 102,198 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma.

