Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 72,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 22,178 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $598,806.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $253,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,678 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

