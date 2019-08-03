Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 267,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,171. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Middleby has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.01 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1,724.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Middleby by 22.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 2,985.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

