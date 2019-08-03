Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $22.60-22.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Barclays lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $755.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $688.60.

MTD stock traded down $42.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $717.82. 480,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,697. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $818.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $3,358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,107,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

