Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $764.23984-771.5883 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.08 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $22.60-22.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $755.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $688.60.

NYSE MTD traded down $42.97 on Friday, hitting $717.82. 480,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,697. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.91. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,468,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at $12,457,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

