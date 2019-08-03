Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60-22.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.67. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $22.60-22.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $755.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $688.60.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $42.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $717.82. The company had a trading volume of 480,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,468,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oliver A. Filliol sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.47, for a total transaction of $24,631,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,467,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

