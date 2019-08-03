Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60-22.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0823653-3.0823653 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY19 guidance to $22.60-22.75 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $42.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $717.82. 480,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,697. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $755.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $688.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,468,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at $12,457,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,650,928 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

