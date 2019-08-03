Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Receives GBX 628.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.33 ($8.21).

A number of analysts have commented on MTRO shares. Investec raised Metro Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Donaldson purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,536 ($64,727.56).

MTRO stock traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 332.40 ($4.34). 814,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 494.06. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 322.80 ($4.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,210 ($41.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $573.12 million and a PE ratio of 28.41.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.