Metal Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003355 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Binance and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $16.77 million and $1.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00258277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.01406540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00110944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,138,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, Cryptopia, Upbit, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

