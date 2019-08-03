Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.27. 212,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $573,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,068 shares of company stock worth $7,716,422. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 96,733.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 646.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

