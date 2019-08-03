Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

MRSN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 241,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 61.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 90,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

