Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 56,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127. The company has a market capitalization of $109.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $18.88.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Meridian Bank worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

