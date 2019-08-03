Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.98 and last traded at $81.78, approximately 11,766 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 261,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,237,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,024,200 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

