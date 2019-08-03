Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 991,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 688,268 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 451.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 689,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after purchasing an additional 564,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,202,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 298.4% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 655,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $106.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

