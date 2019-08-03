Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 715 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.02. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.