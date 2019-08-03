Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $1,039,581.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.