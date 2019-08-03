Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of MNLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

