Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 112,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $76.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 383.19%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 200.2% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. 30.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

