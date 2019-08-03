Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.07 million.Medifast also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. 1,479,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $122,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,980.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

