Medifast (NYSE:MED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $106.14

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.14 and last traded at $106.14, with a volume of 60606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.17.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Get Medifast alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other Medifast news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $122,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,980.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,153,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.