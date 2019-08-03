Maxim Group Analysts Give IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) a $4.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IMMUTEP LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get IMMUTEP LTD/S alerts:

Shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.