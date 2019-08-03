Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading 6.2% Higher

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.34, 1,186,378 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,845,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,423,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 172,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.