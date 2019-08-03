Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $492.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 1.05. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $306,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $40,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Matrix Service by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

