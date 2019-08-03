Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Materion stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 117,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,249. Materion has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Materion will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $122,133.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 65.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.