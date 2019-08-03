Matchpool (GUP) Market Capitalization Tops $632,450.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $632,450.00 and approximately $13,046.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00257862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.01400292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00109975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

