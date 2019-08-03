Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51. Match Group has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Match Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3,829.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

