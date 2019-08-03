Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter.

MHH opened at $6.34 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mastech Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

