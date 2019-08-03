MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of Approx $1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of Approx $2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.MasTec also updated its FY19 guidance to Approx $4.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.44.

MasTec stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. 5,407,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

