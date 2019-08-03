Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Shares of MASI traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.51. 384,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,405. Masimo has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $15,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,241 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,643.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $2,950,288.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,231,633.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,075 shares of company stock valued at $38,222,741 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 172.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

