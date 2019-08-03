Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,993. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.