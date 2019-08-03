Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.59 and last traded at $96.69, approximately 990,053 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 387,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.23.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $236,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ovidio Elias Vitas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $39,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $1,179,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

