MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.12. MannKind shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,089,648 shares changing hands.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a market cap of $221.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MannKind by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MannKind by 3,449,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MannKind by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 77,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 149,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

