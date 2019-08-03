MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.12. MannKind shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,089,648 shares changing hands.
MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
The company has a market cap of $221.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MannKind by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MannKind by 3,449,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MannKind by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 77,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 149,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.
