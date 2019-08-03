Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

MN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 169,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69. Manning and Napier has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Manning and Napier stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Manning and Napier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

