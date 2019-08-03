Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of MANU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 148,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,272. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.64, a PEG ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 209,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.