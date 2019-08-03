Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manchester United.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of MANU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 148,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,272. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.64, a PEG ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 209,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.