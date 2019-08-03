MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.76.

Shares of MMYT stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 232,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,803. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.15. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $35.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

