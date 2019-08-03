MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMYT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.35.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,260,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 98.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,599,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.0% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,467,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 49.5% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 907,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,453 shares during the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

