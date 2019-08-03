Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.24% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.50. 53,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.21. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $255.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.77.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

