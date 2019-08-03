MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,017 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics makes up about 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 1.76% of MacroGenics worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,463,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176,135 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 246,536 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 206,408.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,100,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

MGNX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,783. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $717.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 256.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

