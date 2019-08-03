MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $-0.04-0.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

MTSI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,546. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.