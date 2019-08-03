M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 377,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 27,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $866,468.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $281,952.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 134,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,344 shares of company stock worth $5,544,033 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

