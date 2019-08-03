Luna Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $253.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $9,228.00 and $253.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00257081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.01400983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00110492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

