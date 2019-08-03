Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) vs. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 1.57% 19.94% 11.28% Vislink Technologies -39.80% -74.92% -24.68%

This table compares Lumentum and Vislink Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.25 billion 3.31 $248.10 million $3.24 16.71 Vislink Technologies $38.29 million 0.07 -$14.87 million N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lumentum and Vislink Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 0 14 2 3.13 Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum presently has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Vislink Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Lumentum has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumentum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lumentum beats Vislink Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; optical transceivers for fiber channel and Ethernet applications; integrated fiber optic transceivers; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It also designs and manufactures airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hackettstown, New Jersy.

