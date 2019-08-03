LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

LTC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 117,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 95.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.