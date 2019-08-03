LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,101. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 924,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 505,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.