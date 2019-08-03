LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
LYTS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,101. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
