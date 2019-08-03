LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.13 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

