Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bitbns. Loopring has a market capitalization of $39.01 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.01416957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024570 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00110367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,607,352 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, AirSwap, DragonEX, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, IDEX, Tokenomy, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Gate.io, IDAX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

